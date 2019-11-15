  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Singer and Doylestown native Pink is hinting she’s going to take a temporary break from music so her husband can focus on his career, as they focus on their family. Pink has been married to former motocross racer Carey Hart for nearly 14 years.

They have two kids, 8-year-old Willow and 2-year-old Jameson.

Pink spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the CMA’s saying “Carey has a lot going on as well. He’s super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”

