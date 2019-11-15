Comments
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County first responder and his family were recipients of a brand new home in Aston. The renovated home was unveiled on Friday morning.
Aaron Kisela is a police officer, firefighter and EMT.
He and his wife Meaghan Kisela bought their first home about a year ago and quickly ran into problems.
That’s when the Travis Manion Foundation and Entercom stepped in to help.
The couple says they’re grateful.
“We hit a brick wall. They’re our saving grace with everything. They really helped us and kicked it into gear and gave us a home again, where our kids can grow up. It really is a blessing,” Aaron Kisela said.
The Kiselas have four children.
