  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local, Local TV

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County first responder and his family were recipients of a brand new home in Aston. The renovated home was unveiled on Friday morning.

Aaron Kisela is a police officer, firefighter and EMT.

He and his wife Meaghan Kisela bought their first home about a year ago and quickly ran into problems.

That’s when the Travis Manion Foundation and Entercom stepped in to help.

The couple says they’re grateful.

“We hit a brick wall. They’re our saving grace with everything. They really helped us and kicked it into gear and gave us a home again, where our kids can grow up. It really is a blessing,” Aaron Kisela said.

The Kiselas have four children.

Comments