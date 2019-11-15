DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The jury has more questions in day three of deliberations as they decide the fate of a man charged with three gruesome murders in Bucks County. Sean Kratz, 22, is accused of helping his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, kill three men on a farm in Solebury Township in 2017.
The jury asked if a person can be held liable for an accomplice’s actions. The judge said yes.
Kratz is facing three murder charges, plus counts of robbery, conspiracy and other charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Authorities say Kratz, along with DiNardo, shot and killed 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, 21-year-old Thomas Meo and 22-year-old Mark Sturgis on a farm in 2017. Prosecutors argue their bodies were stuffed into a pig roaster before Kratz and DiNardo tried to set them on fire.
In previous days of deliberations, the jury asked the judge a series of questions, including if Kratz can be convicted on multiple counts of murder; the differences between first-degree and second-degree murder; and to rewatch Kratz’s confession tape.
Kratz initially pleaded guilty but then withdrew the plea, triggering his trial.
DiNardo previously confessed to four murders and will spend the rest of his life in prison.
