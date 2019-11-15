Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Two people have been rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Levittown Friday morning. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on New Falls Road at the Indian Creek entry.
#CHOPPER3 live in #Levittown over an accident with multiple injuries. New Falls Road is CLOSED between Indian Creek Pass & Quarry Road. Use alternates. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/wsVgiGK4jP
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) November 15, 2019
New Falls Road between Indian Creek and Quarry Road has been closed.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
