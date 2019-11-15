  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local, Local TV

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Two people have been rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Levittown Friday morning. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on New Falls Road at the Indian Creek entry.

New Falls Road between Indian Creek and Quarry Road has been closed.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.

Comments