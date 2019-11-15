Comments
VINELAND, N.J. (AP) – Vineland police say a middle school student poured toilet water into another child’s water bottle. Police say the child drank from the bottle.
Authorities have charged the 13-year-old student with aggravated assault and tampering with a food product.
The teen was turned over to the custody of a guardian pending additional court hearings.
The student’s name was not released because the student is a minor.
