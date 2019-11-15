  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Vineland News

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) – Vineland police say a middle school student poured toilet water into another child’s water bottle. Police say the child drank from the bottle.

Authorities have charged the 13-year-old student with aggravated assault and tampering with a food product.

The teen was turned over to the custody of a guardian pending additional court hearings.

The student’s name was not released because the student is a minor.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments