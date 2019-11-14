BREAKING:At Least 5 Victims Wounded In Shooting At Saugus High In Santa Clarita; Suspect Captured
By CBS3 Staff
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Children receiving care at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital in Allentown were greeted by special guests outside of their window on Thursday morning. A window-cleaning crew, dressed as superheroes, scaled the outside of the hospital.

Chopper 3 captured the moment when they made their way down the side of the hospital.

Spider-Man and Captain America were among the superheroes making their way down the building to bring a smile to patients’ faces.

