Comments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Children receiving care at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital in Allentown were greeted by special guests outside of their window on Thursday morning. A window-cleaning crew, dressed as superheroes, scaled the outside of the hospital.
Chopper 3 captured the moment when they made their way down the side of the hospital.
Spider-Man and Captain America were among the superheroes making their way down the building to bring a smile to patients’ faces.
You must log in to post a comment.