By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)


WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police say the death of a teacher whose body was found in the Brandywine River in Wilmington over the summer has been ruled a homicide. Fifty-year-old Susan Ledyard died due to blunt force trauma and drowning.

(Credit: CBS3)

Ledyard’s body was found the morning of July 23.

A vehicle registered to Ledyard was discovered approximately three miles upriver from where her body was recovered.

Ledyard was a teacher at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill.

Police are continuing to actively investigate her murder.

If you have any information about this case, call police at 302-365-8441 or 302-365-8411.

