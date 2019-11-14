Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police say the death of a teacher whose body was found in the Brandywine River in Wilmington over the summer has been ruled a homicide. Fifty-year-old Susan Ledyard died due to blunt force trauma and drowning.
Ledyard’s body was found the morning of July 23.
A vehicle registered to Ledyard was discovered approximately three miles upriver from where her body was recovered.
Ledyard was a teacher at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill.
Police are continuing to actively investigate her murder.
If you have any information about this case, call police at 302-365-8441 or 302-365-8411.
