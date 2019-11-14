HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Police were pursuing a car that hit six parked vehicles and sent an SUV into a home’s porch in Hamilton Township overnight on Wednesday. Trenton police say the vehicle was speeding when they gave chase before the car crashed into the other vehicles, around 1 a.m.
It then burst into flames and sent the SUV into the porch of the home on Johnston Avenue.
“I heard the boom, felt the house shake,” homeowner Russ Starr said. “My wife jumped out of bed, looked out our front window, saw an individual lying in the street. My son ran down and that’s when he yelled, ‘There’s a car on the porch!’”
7 cars damaged after a crash in #hamiltontwpnj Police say around 1am, a Chevy sedan with Texas plates caused a chain reaction crash into 6 parked cars, 1 car ended up onto the front porch of a home on 500 blk Johnston St. Driver was transported, no other injuries. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Xbfq3huI04
— Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) November 13, 2019
One of the occupants in the car sustained a leg injury.
No one inside the home was injured.
Police say four people were inside the car. The driver was charged with eluding police and driving without a license.
