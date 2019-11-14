BREAKING:Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Saugus High In Santa Clarita, California
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bethlehem Township news, Local, Local TV


BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Northampton County are searching for a missing statue. It’s approximately 40 inches tall, weighs more than 100 pounds, and is valued at over $500.

The statue was stolen from outside a residence around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Police Searching For Stolen Statue In Bethlehem Township

The suspects are a white male and a white female.

Police say a white vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta, was involved.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Bethlehem Township police.

Comments