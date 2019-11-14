Comments
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Northampton County are searching for a missing statue. It’s approximately 40 inches tall, weighs more than 100 pounds, and is valued at over $500.
The statue was stolen from outside a residence around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.
The suspects are a white male and a white female.
Police say a white vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta, was involved.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Bethlehem Township police.
