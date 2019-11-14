PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a female suspect who broke the arm of a 62-year-old woman during an assault in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. Police say the assault took place on Sept. 22, around 11:30 p.m.
According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot when an unknown woman pulled up to her and told her, “Out of my way.”
Police say the suspect then got out of her vehicle and insulted the woman. She then shoved the victim to the ground, breaking her arm.
The incident was caught on surveillance video.
Police say the female suspect then fled the scene in a black SUV, possibly a Cadillac, with a partial Pennsylvania tag #KXL.
If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-686-3243/3244.
