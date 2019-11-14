Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high school in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia was evacuated on Thursday morning after a note was found threatening to blow the school up. The incident happened at the Walter B. Saul High School on the 7100 block of Henry Avenue around 10 a.m.
Police say the scene has been cleared and the students are allowed back in the building.
Police say a note was found on the teacher’s door that said, “Evacuate the building by 10:30 a.m. or I’ll blow it up.”
The school was then evacuated.
No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate the incident.
You must log in to post a comment.