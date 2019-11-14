Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time for holiday travel, the Philadelphia International Airport is unveiling a $200 million runway expansion. The extended taxiway lengthens the runway to 12,000 feet.
With the added space, the runway can now accommodate the industry’s biggest jets, which are often used for long-haul international flights.
Thanks to the longer runway, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also announced that American Airlines will now offer direct flights to Africa from the airport.
Officials hope that direct flights to Asia will soon follow.
