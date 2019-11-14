PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The University of Pennsylvania has canceled the remainder of the women’s volleyball season after they say “vulgar, offensive, and disrespectful” posters were found in the locker rooms earlier this week. The announcement was made on the university’s website on Wednesday.
The university says the actions were in violation of team and divisional policy and the matter has been referred to the university administration for further review.
“The behavior exhibited by our women’s volleyball student-athletes is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Dr. M. Grace Calhoun, the university’s director of athletics and recreation. “We expect our student-athletes to represent the University of Pennsylvania in a first-class and respectful manner at all times, and in this case, our women’s volleyball student-athletes did not meet that standard. We have reviewed the matter with the appropriate University partners and will determine additional steps in the coming days and weeks.”
The team was scheduled to travel for their final two contests of the regular season against Yale on Friday and Brown Saturday.
It’s unclear what the posters said.
