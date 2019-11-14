Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Lawmakers in New Jersey have introduced legislation to establish the state’s first reparations task force. Officials say the task force will conduct research and develop proposals to address the generational harms caused by New Jersey’s role in the institution of slavery.
“America has to stand up and admit what has been done to African American people in this country,” New Jersey Sen. Sandra Cunningham said. “And that will truly be the start of change.”
The task force’s goal would be to “achieve a sense of social and economic justice among the descendants of enslaved African people in New Jersey.”
