TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are set to consider legislation to ban flavored e-cigarettes. Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committees have scheduled hearings for Thursday on the measure, which was first called for by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy last month.
The push comes after a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses. More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March, many of them teenagers and young adults and at least 40 people have died.
Last month, the New Jersey Vaping Task Force released new proposed regulations on the vaping industry, including restricting online sales, increasing penalties for stores that sell to minors, creating a registry for vaping retailers and banning all flavored vaping products.
“I want New Jersey to not just react to current events but to use these events to craft thoughtful and solid policies that will protect our residents for years to come,” Murphy said last month.
Federal health officials recently announced a breakthrough into the cause of a mysterious outbreak, reporting that vitamin E acetate was previously found in the liquid from electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices used by many of those who got sick.
Several states, including New York, have banned flavored e-cigarettes or considered prohibiting them.
