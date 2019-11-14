Comments
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two former animal shelter supervisors are facing animal cruelty charges in South Jersey. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against 63-year-old Jeff Plunkett and 57-year-old Todd Bencivengo on Thursday.
Prosecutors say between Jan. 1, 2016 and Oct. 1, 2018, 236 cats and 93 dogs were euthanized before holding the animals or offering them up for adoption for at least seven days, as required by New Jersey law.
At the time of the alleged cruelty, Plunkett was the Hamilton Township Animal Shelter’s director while Bencivengo was a supervisor.
Both have been charged with third-degree animal cruelty and one count of second-degree official misconduct.
