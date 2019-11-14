Comments
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Willistown man will spend the next 25 to 51 years behind bars in a deadly drunk driving crash that led to the proposal of Deana’s Law. David Strowhouer was sentenced on Thursday morning.
Deana Eckman was killed in February when Strowhouer struck her vehicle while driving on the wrong side up the road in Upper Chichester. Eckman’s husband was seriously hurt in the crash.
Police say it was Strowhouer’s sixth DUI.
Deana’s Law would increase jail time for people convicted of four DUIs or more, among other things.
