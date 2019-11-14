



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County jury is in day two of deliberations in the triple murder trial of Sean Kratz. Between Wednesday and Thursday, jurors have asked the judge a number of questions.

The questions the jury have asked the judge are important because they provide a glimpse of exactly what the jury is discussing behind closed doors. Today, the jury asked if they could rewatch Kratz’s 80-minute confession tape.

During the tape, Kratz appears nervous as he talks to police and his voice often cracks.

In one part of the tape, Kratz says his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, wanted to sell his victims weed he didn’t actually have.

“He [DiNardo] talked about how he could rob them or just kill them and get away with it,” Kratz said in the confession tape.

Authorities say Kratz and DiNardo shot and killed 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, 21-year-old Thomas Meo and 22-year-old Mark Sturgis on a Solebury Township farm in 2017.

Their bodies were stuffed into a pig roaster as Kratz and DiNardo tried to set them on fire.

Defense attorney Charles Peruto argued that Kratz was manipulated by DiNardo.

DiNardo previously confessed to four murders and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The jury continues deliberations this afternoon. The family of the victims are patiently waiting to hear the verdict.