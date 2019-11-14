PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Half a million dollars worth of fake sports championship rings was confiscated in Philadelphia. Among the haul was nine phony Patriots Super Bowl rings, a Houston Astros World Series ring and a New York Yankees ring.
“Scammers and transnational criminal organizations take advantage of collectors and sports fans who desire to obtain a piece of sports history to line their pockets with illicit financial gains,” said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office. “Customs and Border Protection will continue to work closely with our trade and consumer safety partners to intercept counterfeit consumer goods that can harm American consumers and our nation’s economy, and steal revenue and brand integrity from U.S. businesses and trademark holders.”
Customs and Border Patrol recently intercepted a package containing the fakes. That package was headed to an address in Drexel Hill.
