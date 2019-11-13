WATCH LIVE:House Intelligence Committee Holds First Open Hearings In Impeachment Inquiry Into President Trump
By CBS3 Staff
WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (CBS) – The search is on for a missing elderly man in Chester County. Officials say 87-year-old John Protivnak was last seen Tuesday when he left Chester County Hospital around 5 p.m.

Protivnak never made it back to his house in Downingtown.

He may be driving a white Honda Pilot with the license plate WR8685H.

If you see him or his SUV, call 911.

