COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A retired Marine and his family have a new home for the holidays. Retired Lance Corporal Joseph Logue and his family toured their new home in Collingswood Wednesday.
The decorated veteran received the mortgage-free home thanks to PNC Bank and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.
“I’m still in utter shock about all of this. It’s just incredible to see the whole community come together and make something special like this happen for me and my family. Truly, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Logue said.
Logue was awarded several honors for his service in Afghanistan, including the Purple Heart.
