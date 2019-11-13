PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Delaware Valley woke up to a deep freeze Wednesday morning after seeing the season’s first snowflakes yesterday. The temperature dropped to 23 degrees in Philadelphia, breaking a record-low for Nov. 13 that had been set in 1996.
Surrounding areas also broke or tied record-low temperatures.
We can add Mount Pocono to this list as well. We dropped to 12° this morning, tying the old record of 12 set in 1911 @CBSPhilly https://t.co/QKxP8QIfNW
— Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) November 13, 2019
Most residents in Upper Darby were bundled up from head to toe as they grabbed their morning coffee from a local Wawa but one man was caught wearing a t-shirt.
“I get out of the car in shorts to go to the gym and they’re like, ‘This guys crazy, he’s out here in shorts,’ and I’m like I’m going to be warm in about 10 seconds so we’re all good,” Bill Boyce said.
Wednesday afternoon is expected to be windy and cold, but the sun will be out. The high is 35 degrees but it could feel like the low 20s with the wind chill.
Forecasters say the bitter cold won’t stick around for long, as the high temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the 40s in most areas and could reach the low 50s on Friday.
