



EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say an Edgewater Park man killed his mother inside her apartment, put her in a chest and then drove her body to a pizza shop where he worked. Brian Templeton, 53, has been charged with first-degree murder and desecration of human remains in the death of 77-year-old Doris Templeton.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says Brian Templeton killed his mother inside of her residence at the Courtyard Apartments complex. Authorities say, after killing her, Templeton put his mother’s body into a chest and loaded it into the back of his car, and then dropped his car off at a parking lot of a Willingboro pizza shop where he worked.

Authorities say he then started using his mother’s car.

Doris Templteton’s body was found on Tuesday afternoon at the shop after an employee of the apartment complex asked police to perform a wellness check on her since she wasn’t seen nor heard from in more than two weeks.

An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Authorities say Brian Templeton was staying with his mother at her apartment at the time of the murder.

Templeton is being guarded at a medical facility, where he is being treated for an ongoing condition. He will be scheduled for a detention hearing after he is released.

