



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Organizers say Philadelphia’s Christmas Village will be bigger than ever this year. The festivities are expanding to North Broad Street around City Hall.

This year will feature a train that children can ride, lots of new vendors and the biggest attraction — a 65-foot-tall colorful Ferris wheel.

“Christmas Village is so thrilled to announce our largest expansion ever in our twelve years of being in Philadelphia,” said President and Founder of German American Marketing, Inc. & Christmas Village in Philadelphia Thomas Bauer. “Each and every year Christmas Village has grown, from the early days around the outside of City Hall, to over the years to the brand-new LOVE Park, to taking over the City Hall Courtyard, to now taking over North Broad. Last year was a record year and we saw over 800,000 visitors combined with our Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. This year, we wanted to bring the City of Brotherly Love a brand-new sky-high surprise to take in the holiday views of one of America’s most acclaimed authentic German Christmas Markets. The holiday vibes will be unlike anything you have experienced before. We can’t wait to see you there for 2019!”

Christmas Village opens on Thanksgiving but there will be a preview the weekend before.