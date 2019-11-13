PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of his 11-year-old brother inside of a West Philadelphia home. Nikeem Leach, 19, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and other related charges stemming from Monday’s fatal shooting.
The shooting happened around noon on the 5700 block of Haddington Lane.
Officials say the responding officer arrived within a minute of the call and found the boy in the dining room with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The officer scooped the boy up and drove him to Lankenau Hospital, where he died in surgery.
Police say the 19-year-old ran out of the house after the shooting and asked neighbors for help. They say he then left the scene and was picked up a short time later by police a few blocks away. Leach was arrested without incident.
Leach was the only person in the house besides the victim.
Police recovered a semiautomatic handgun but can’t say yet who it belongs to.
Leach’s bail was set at $25,000. It’s unclear if he has been released.
Leach’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.
