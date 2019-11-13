MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — Are your leftover Halloween pumpkins just lying around your house, rotting away? If so, there is a place in South Jersey you can take them to. The Mount Laurel Animal Hospital encourages people to bring their leftover pumpkins to the farm for its animals to chow down on.
“We’re blown away by the donations of the pumpkins. Just a few years ago, taking pumpkins out to the trash and said, you know what I’m going to bring them for my animals. They like them. They really love them,” Mount Laurel Animal Hospital co-owner Robert Mankowski said. “It’s a lot of fiber for them.”
The program began on Nov. 1 and ends at the end of the month. People can also feed the animals themselves.
