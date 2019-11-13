Comments
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Jury deliberations are underway Wednesday in the Bucks County murder trial of Sean Kratz. He is charged with helping his cousin—Cosmo DiNardo — kill three men on DiNardo’s family farm in Solebury Township, Bucks County in 2017.
In his closing argument, Kratz’s lawyer argued his client acted out of fear for his life.
The prosecutor, however, argued, “No reasonable person would have pulled the trigger unless they had the intent to kill.”
Authorities say he lured the victims to the Solebury farm to sell them marijuana but killed them, stuffing the victims’ bodies into a pig roaster as they tried to set them on fire. During the trial, jurors watched Kratz’s taped confession.
Kratz did not take the stand in his own defense, as was initially expected.
DiNardo pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
Kratz initially pleaded guilty but later withdrew that plea. He now faces the death penalty.
