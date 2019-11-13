



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles returned to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon to get ready for Sunday’s showdown against the New England Patriots. This morning, Doug Pederson said the Birds’ Super Bowl victory over New England in 2018 has no impact on Sunday’s game.

“We’re a different team, they’re a different team from then. Their defense is different today than it was then, offense is different, personnel is different. It’s something that’s part of our cut-ups, but it’s not something that’s a focal point at all going into this game,” Pederson said.

He added that Jason Peters — who has missed the last few weeks with a knee injury — is expected to be at practice today.

With DeSean Jackson out for the rest of the regular season, the Eagles signed Jordan Matthews for the third time.

Carson Wentz says he was happy to hear his good friend would be back in the midnight green.

“I was excited. Obviously he’s a good friend of mine,” Wentz said. “He’s been an exceptional teammate every year he’s been here. Great player on and off the field. Very excited for his presence not only on the field but also in the locker room. I think everyone is excited for that addition.”

