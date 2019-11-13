HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A driver in Mercer County left behind a trail of destruction after crashing into several parked cars and slamming into a family’s porch overnight. Hamilton Township Fire Department crews were dispatched to the multi-car accident on Johnston Avenue, near East State Street, around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a driver behind the wheel of a Chevy sedan, with Texas plates, somehow lost control and crashed. That impact damaged six parked cars and sent one of them into the front porch of Russ Starr’s home.

“I heard the boom, felt the house shake,” Starr said. “My wife jumped out of bed, looked out our front window, saw an individual lying in the street. My son ran down and that’s when he yelled, ‘There’s a car on the porch!'”

7 cars damaged after a crash in #hamiltontwpnj Police say around 1am, a Chevy sedan with Texas plates caused a chain reaction crash into 6 parked cars, 1 car ended up onto the front porch of a home on 500 blk Johnston St. Driver was transported, no other injuries. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Xbfq3huI04 — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) November 13, 2019

The family’s car was also hit. The Starrs cannot use their front door and their porch roof is now being propped up by beams, but fortunately, no one inside the home was hurt.

Paramedics transported the driver to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown.

Police are still looking into just what caused that driver to lose control.

CBS3’s Trang Do contributed to this story.