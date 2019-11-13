Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Members of the Frankford community are encouraged to attend a meeting Wednesday to discuss a recent shooting that injured a 10-year-old boy. The meeting will take place at Faith Assembly of God at 1926 Margaret St. at 5 p.m.
Semaj O’Branty was walking home from school with his uncle last Wednesday when someone shot at them near Torresdale and Margaret Streets.
Semaj was struck in the head. He is expected to be OK.
Police are still looking for the gunman who they say was driving a red Pontiac G6.
