SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Not every elementary school kid is willing to give up recess time, but we found some that do for a good reason. As some fifth-graders at Scenic Hills Elementary School in Springfield enjoyed a little playtime before class, Lori Sclarow, a fifth-grade special education teacher, watched.

“Recess and lunch for kids, that can be a time of high anxiety. ‘Who am I going to play with? Who am I going to sit with?'”Sclarow said.

So some kids have volunteered to make sure no one feels left out. You might spot one wearing a pin that says “Scenic Kindness Ambassador.”

“We get assigned like a day to go either to lunch or recess to make sure no one’s alone, and we wear these pins anytime we’re on duty to do it,” 10-year-old Zoey Mears said.

Zoey and many fellow fifth graders are members of the school’s Kindness Club. A group of about 40 of them meet once every three weeks, giving up a recess period to spread kindness in their school in all sorts of ways.

On this day, Bethel Zemedkun said, “We’re writing compliment cards to kids in our classroom to make their day better.”

They don’t find it hard to find good things to write to classmates, such as how good someone is at art and drawing, or how much they made someone laugh.

“I have to say, this group of kids have been amazing,” Sclarow said.

She started the Kindness Club three years ago.

“I kind of thought, if there was a way to really empower the other kids to learn how to really include everyone, that would actually be way more powerful than me stepping in,” Sclarow said.

Kindness Club members write individual kindness logs, keeping track of their good deeds.

“When other kids see that, it just spreads. It permeates throughout the school. They’re serious and they really want to make a difference,” Sclarow said.

So how well is the Kindness Club working?

One student said, there are a lot fewer students sitting alone at recess.