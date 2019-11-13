Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police say explosive devices were found at a home on Lavender Lane in Newark Wednesday. Around 10 a.m., police went to a home there to talk to a man about an incident over the weekend.
Upon arrival, they found homemade explosive devices outside the home. A shelter in place was ordered and officials say about 10 homes were evacuated.
The bomb squad was called and authorities spent the day safely taking care of the devices. They are now going through the inside of the house.
The man surrendered to police and is being questioned. No charges have been filed at this time.
