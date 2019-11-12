PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A storm expected to bring and early taste of winter is causing slick road conditions across the region. There were two accidents about a mile from each other in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday morning.
Officials say a vehicle struck a tree while heading northbound on the Roosevelt Boulevard at Comley Road just after 6 a.m.
Another crash happened just a mile down the road in the southbound lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard when a driver hit a deer at Southampton Road.
#CHOPPER3 on the Blvd NB at Comley Rd where a vehicle struck a tree. Just a mile away SB at Southampton Rd there's another crash where a car struck a deer. Inner and outer lanes are partially blocked, use caution traveling here! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7BsLnhhZ4e
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) November 12, 2019
Travelers should expect delays as the inner and outer lanes heading northbound on Route 1 are partially closed.
You must log in to post a comment.