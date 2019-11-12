By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Northeast Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A storm expected to bring and early taste of winter is causing slick road conditions across the region. There were two accidents about a mile from each other in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Officials say a vehicle struck a tree while heading northbound on the Roosevelt Boulevard at Comley Road just after 6 a.m.

Another crash happened just a mile down the road in the southbound lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard when a driver hit a deer at Southampton Road.

Travelers should expect delays as the inner and outer lanes heading northbound on Route 1 are partially closed.

 

 

