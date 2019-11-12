  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
NEW YORK (CBS) — New Yorkers can thank Sixers big man Joel Embiid for the latest piece of artwork in the Big Apple. It’s a 22 1/2 foot tall sculpture of an arm and hand towering over the street in Brooklyn.

The big, bronze arm points to the sky right at the entrance of the Brooklyn Bridge.

The artist says it took him five years to create the sculpture, which is modeled after Embiid’s arm and hand.

Like any piece of art, the meaning is up for interpretation.

Some people say the outstretched arm reminds them of the Statue of Liberty.

For more information on the sculpture, click here.

