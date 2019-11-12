



NEW YORK (CBS) — New Yorkers can thank Sixers big man Joel Embiid for the latest piece of artwork in the Big Apple. It’s a 22 1/2 foot tall sculpture of an arm and hand towering over the street in Brooklyn.

The big, bronze arm points to the sky right at the entrance of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Introducing NYC’s newest work of permanent public art: Hank Willis Thomas’ “Unity.” The 22.5 foot sculpture echoes the Statue of Liberty’s iconic gesture & captures the unique spirit of Brooklyn as a place of uplift & ambition. Commissioned by the City’s Percent for Art program. pic.twitter.com/DqdIk8oIQL — NYC Cultural Affairs (@NYCulture) November 9, 2019

The artist says it took him five years to create the sculpture, which is modeled after Embiid’s arm and hand.

Like any piece of art, the meaning is up for interpretation.

Some people say the outstretched arm reminds them of the Statue of Liberty.

