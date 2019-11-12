PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A press conference is being held Tuesday to announce a petition to disqualify Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner from having any further involvement in the legal appeals of Mumia Abu-Jamal. Abu-Jamal was convicted in the murder of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner in 1981.
Attorney George Bochetto represents Maureen Faulkner, the widow of Officer Faulkner, and announced the filing of the King’s Bench Petition on Tuesday morning.
“No level of screening can eliminate this conflict, least of all District Attorney’s Office led by Larry Krasner who has publicly described the former prosecutors who fought to uphold Jamal’s conviction as ‘war criminals,'” Bochetto said. “What’s more, Krasner has appointed other high ranking officials in his office and to his transition team who publicly supported the same pro-Mumia position that George advocated: that Jamal’s conviction was based on crimes by the police and prosecutors. It’s disgraceful.”
The appeals by Abu-Jamal have created a prolonged agony for Maureen Faulkner.
CBS3 has reached out to the District Attorney’s office for comment and has yet to hear back.
More to come..
