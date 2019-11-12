BREAKING:Woman Rushed To Hospital After Walking Into Police District Suffering From Multiple Stab Wounds, Officials Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Larry Krasner, Local TV, Maureen Faulkner, Mumia Abu Jamal, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A press conference is being held Tuesday to announce a petition to disqualify Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner from having any further involvement in the legal appeals of Mumia Abu-Jamal. Abu-Jamal was convicted in the murder of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner in 1981.

Attorney George Bochetto represents Maureen Faulkner, the widow of Officer Faulkner, and announced the filing of the King’s Bench Petition on Tuesday morning.

“No level of screening can eliminate this conflict, least of all District Attorney’s Office led by Larry Krasner who has publicly described the former prosecutors who fought to uphold Jamal’s conviction as ‘war criminals,'” Bochetto said. “What’s more, Krasner has appointed other high ranking officials in his office and to his transition team who publicly supported the same pro-Mumia position that George advocated: that Jamal’s conviction was based on crimes by the police and prosecutors. It’s disgraceful.”

The appeals by Abu-Jamal have created a prolonged agony for Maureen Faulkner.

CBS3 has reached out to the District Attorney’s office for comment and has yet to hear back.

More to come.. 

Comments