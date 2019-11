SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Gabe Kapler has found a new home. The San Francisco Giants on Tuesday named the former Phillies manager their new skipper.

Kapler was fired in early October after two underwhelming seasons in Philly. He finished with a 161-163 record with the Phils. On Oct. 24, the Phillies named former Yankees manager Joe Girardi as Kapler’s successor.

Kapler replaces Bruce Bochy, who retired at the end of the season following 13 years and three championships with San Francisco.

It’s official! Please join us in welcoming our new Manager, Gabe Kapler.#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/YWQWUqp4JP — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 13, 2019

The Giants made the announcement late Tuesday and planned a formal introduction to follow. Kapler is the second big hire in a matter of days by Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi, who on Monday introduced new general manager Scott Harris, most recently an assistant GM for the Chicago Cubs.

The 44-year-old Kapler was fired Oct. 10 after going 161-163 over two seasons as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. With slugger Bryce Harper their blockbuster acquisition, the Phillies finished 81-81 this year for their first non-losing season since 2012.

Zaidi and Kapler are now reunited from their time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where Kapler served as director of player development.

Last week, the Giants narrowed their managerial search to three finalists: Kapler, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

Bochy announced in February at spring training that he would retire after the season. He managed the Giants to World Series championships in 2010, ’12 and ’14. San Francisco went 77-85 in his final year.

The club could look quite different heading into 2020 with lefty ace and 2014 World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner among baseball’s top free agents.

