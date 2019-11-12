



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The defense in the murder trial of Sean Kratz has rested its case without calling Kratz to testify. The defense got the case on Tuesday after the prosecution also rested.

There is no word why Kratz, 22, did not testify.

He is charged with helping his cousin—Cosmo DiNardo—kill three men on DiNardo’s family farm in Solebury Township, Bucks County in 2017.

In opening statements, Kratz’s defense attorney told the jury that Kratz is an “idiot” with a low IQ, saying he only killed after following the directions of his “psychopathic” cousin.

However, Bucks County Deputy District Attorney Kate Kohler told the jury, “This defendant and his cousin were on a mission to rob, kill and burn the victims’ bodies. They didn’t care about the sanctity of life, it was something to do that day.”

Authorities say he lured the victims to the Solebury farm to sell them marijuana but killed them, stuffing the victims’ bodies into a pig roaster as they tried to set them on fire. During the trial, jurors watched Kratz’s taped confession.

DiNardo pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

Kratz initially pleaded guilty but later withdrew that plea.

He now faces the death penalty.