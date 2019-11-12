NEW JERSEY (CBS) — As an arctic blast hits the region, a reminder for New Jersey residents: you have three minutes to warm up your car or else you’ll be ticketed. Idling is prohibited in the state and can lead to fines costing you hundreds of dollars.
According to the state’s Summary of N.J. Idling Requirements for Motor Vehicles, there are a couple of exceptions to the rule:
- When temperatures are below 25 degrees, a vehicle can idle for 15 minutes when it’s been stopped for three or more hours
- Buses can idle after picking up or dropping off passengers for 15 minutes in a 60-minute window
Idling is not permitted if there is a parking space available.
The fines begin at $100 for passenger vehicles and $250 for commercial vehicles.
The state’s anti-idling policy is not enforced for vehicles in traffic; vehicles with refrigeration units for perishable loads, hydraulic lifts, or similar equipment; emergency vehicles; vehicles with a sleeper berth equipped with a 2007 or newer engine while the driver is sleeping in it.
