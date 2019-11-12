PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arctic blast is hitting the region Tuesday and CBS3 is tracking the wintry rain/snow mix as the temperatures continue to drop. The rain-to-snow line continues to creep farther south and east. Expect to see periods of wet snow and rain ending in the early afternoon.

Freezing temperatures, including a record low overnight, will continue through Wednesday morning, so prepare for slick roads and a messy commute Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The rain/snow line continues to creep farther S & E as the morning progresses. Expect to see more wet snow mixing with rain before a period of all wet snow takes over toward the early afternoon @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/qAtxXhI5uO — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) November 12, 2019

Snow has already been reported in Montgomery County near Pottstown.

We have our first snow report of the day in the local area. Some flakes flying in upper MontCo near Pottstown ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/EGfFcCiEeM — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) November 12, 2019

With a few other reports popping up to the west of Philadelphia and in Delaware County.

Few more snow reports starting to pop up just west of Philly in DelCo and even one in the city itself ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/6ie6W3YgDO — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) November 12, 2019

Most precipitation is expected to be done in Philadelphia around 2 p.m. or slightly sooner. The wet snow or rain/snow mix will linger across South Jersey and shore points through the evening commute.

Arctic temperatures mixed with wintry weather could lead to a messy evening commute and slick roads could freeze throughout the night as temperatures are set to hit a record low 22 degrees. The current record low is 24 degrees and was set in 1996.

Freezing temperatures and wet roads could also cause a dangerous morning commute.

Give yourself extra time if you plan on traveling Tuesday evening throughout the Wednesday morning commute.