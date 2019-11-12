BREAKING:Woman Rushed To Hospital After Walking Into Police District Suffering From Multiple Stab Wounds, Officials Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arctic blast is hitting the region Tuesday and CBS3 is tracking the wintry rain/snow mix as the temperatures continue to drop. The rain-to-snow line continues to creep farther south and east. Expect to see periods of wet snow and rain ending in the early afternoon.

Freezing temperatures, including a record low overnight, will continue through Wednesday morning, so prepare for slick roads and a messy commute Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Snow has already been reported in Montgomery County near Pottstown.

With a few other reports popping up to the west of Philadelphia and in Delaware County.

Most precipitation is expected to be done in Philadelphia around 2 p.m. or slightly sooner. The wet snow or rain/snow mix will linger across South Jersey and shore points through the evening commute.

Arctic temperatures mixed with wintry weather could lead to a messy evening commute and slick roads could freeze throughout the night as temperatures are set to hit a record low 22 degrees. The current record low is 24 degrees and was set in 1996.

Freezing temperatures and wet roads could also cause a dangerous morning commute.

Give yourself extra time if you plan on traveling Tuesday evening throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

