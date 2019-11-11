MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Thousands flocked to State Street in Media Monday for the 60th annual Delaware County Veterans Day Parade. It’s touted as the largest Veterans Day Parade in Pennsylvania.

On behalf of a grateful nation, thousands lined the streets of Media on a perfect fall day. Among them was Seaman 2nd Class Fred Ulmer.

With tear-filled eyes, the Korean War veteran expressed a heaviness.

“I think it’s important that the people remember that there are a lot of guys that didn’t come back. They’re the ones that should be honored,” Ulmer said.

For 60 years, Media has paused together to mark the sacrifice of those who served yesterday and those serving today.

Specialist 4th Class Tom Clay barely made it home alive from Vietnam.

“This is the Purple Heart. You earn that when you get wounded,” Clay said.

The helicopter door gunner was shot while flying over a combat zone. The East Lansdowne native spent 21 months in the hospital.

“I was so seriously wounded, I was taken right to the hospital, and when I woke up from the operation, it was pinned to my pillow, just like you see in the movies,” Clay said of his Purple Heart. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Luke McGovern, a seventh-grade student from Saint Bernadette School in Drexel Hill, was rewarded for his essay on Veterans Day.

“It’s really important that we honor them, especially today on Veterans Day,” Luke said.

Luke’s dad, Frank McGovern, is an Iraq War veteran.

“He could ask me questions while he was doing it. He thought hard about it,” Frank McGovern said. “I’m proud of him.”

Those at the parade took an hour or two to stop and think, remembering to not only say thank you, but to show gratitude.