By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study show couples who spend less time nagging have a happier relationship. Researchers also offered a few strategies to reduce your urge to nag.

They suggest using a wordless hint, like leaving the trash by the door. Giving one-word prompts and also insisting a task be done on your timeline is a no-no.

credit: CBS3

Researchers added, be sure to express appreciation when your significant other does accomplish a task.

Research shows this will help motivate them to pitch in again.

