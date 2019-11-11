Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study show couples who spend less time nagging have a happier relationship. Researchers also offered a few strategies to reduce your urge to nag.
They suggest using a wordless hint, like leaving the trash by the door. Giving one-word prompts and also insisting a task be done on your timeline is a no-no.
Researchers added, be sure to express appreciation when your significant other does accomplish a task.
Research shows this will help motivate them to pitch in again.
