



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 60-degree temperatures of today will feel like a distant memory by midday tomorrow when a strong storm system brings snow and bitter cold to the Delaware Valley. The first changes will come as gusty winds pick up this evening and tonight as strong mid-level winds, in association with this dynamic system, mix down to the surface.

Temperatures will remain mild overnight, in the low 50s for most, and hold steady into the early-morning hours. As precipitation overspreads the area late tonight and early tomorrow, it will begin as and remain rain for much of the morning commute, until the changeover occurs.

Expect the rain to quickly change to a wet snow by late morning in the city and immediate suburbs as temperatures plummet into the 30s in a one- to two-hour time frame.

There is a concern for a flash freeze, especially west of I-95, as temperatures may near the freezing mark early in the day, potentially causing any rain or wet snow on the ground to freeze over.

The wet snow wraps up for most in the early afternoon, with clearing possible prior to sunset for some. Any accumulations will be minor with an inch locally at best, but with temperatures near or at 32 degrees for the entire area by the evening commute, be extra cautious of icy spots on the roads and sidewalks.

Arctic air will firmly settle in by the evening, with wind chills falling into the teens by late evening. Sub-zero wind chills are likely in the Poconos for Wednesday night.

Expect bitter wind chills in the teens and 20s for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs much of the day Wednesday.