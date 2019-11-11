  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police want your help finding five teen suspects wanted for robbing two women on the 200 block of South 13th Street in Center City last month. Police are looking for two male and three female suspects.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

The robbery happened on Friday, Oct. 25 just before noon.

Police say two women — a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old — were assaulted by the group as they were walking down the street.  The suspects stole a cellphone from one of the victims and then fled north on 13th Street.

If you have any information, call police.

