By CBS3 Staff
New Jersey news, Patco, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PATCO is running on an emergency schedule Monday due to a track defect that was found near the Broadway Station. PATCO officials say an ultrasonic rail testing that was performed overnight uncovered the weakness in the rail between Ferry Avenue and Broadway Stations.

The rail needs to be repaired so it doesn’t break.

A repair crew is on the scene but trains will be using a single-track to get around them.

Riders should expect delays throughout the morning hours.

Visit RidePATCO.org for more information.

