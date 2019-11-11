Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PATCO is running on an emergency schedule Monday due to a track defect that was found near the Broadway Station. PATCO officials say an ultrasonic rail testing that was performed overnight uncovered the weakness in the rail between Ferry Avenue and Broadway Stations.
The rail needs to be repaired so it doesn’t break.
A repair crew is on the scene but trains will be using a single-track to get around them.
⚠️Emergency Schedule Today – Monday, 11/11⚠️
➡️ Trains run every 10 minutes westbound during AM rush
🔗Schedule: https://t.co/nZK9r4MgVZ
— PATCO (@RidePATCO) November 11, 2019
Riders should expect delays throughout the morning hours.
