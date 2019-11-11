Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s an art few people are able to master — the art of punting a football. And on the other side of the field, there are few people crazy enough to want to be the punt returner.
On this episode of Pat Does That, CBS3’s Pat Gallen learns the nuances of being a punter and punt returner.
Special teams are a special part of football.
It takes years to hone the craft of punting and it takes guts to be the punt returner with 11 guys running at you full speed.
Gallen decided to try both positions out with the Villanova Wildcats.
Watch the video to see the full episode of Pat Does That.
