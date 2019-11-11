PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old Archbishop Carroll High School student was killed while hiking in the Poconos. The student has been identified as Luke DePiano.
Luke was killed Sunday morning in a fall while hiking at Worlds End State Park in Forksville, Sullivan County.
The school called Luke a “talented and loving young man.”
“No words can express the sorrow our community feels over the passing of our student Luke DePiano. The Carroll family came together this morning in prayer for Luke, his family and all those who knew him,” school president Francis Fox said. “We have supplemented our guidance staff with additional counselors, and we will continue to provide the necessary support for our students. Luke was a talented and loving young man, full of enthusiasm and promise. The entire Carroll Community mourns this deep loss and extends our support to the DePiano family.”
Authorities continue to investigate Luke’s death.
You must log in to post a comment.