PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Two Philadelphia-natives took home awards at The People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles. It was the first major awards show appearance for Philadelphia-native Kevin Hart since his September car accident.

Hart accepted the award for Comedy Movie Star of 2019.

He referenced his car accident in his speech after the audience gave him a standing ovation.

It takes a lot of ❤ to win #TheComedyAct of 2019, so it makes sense that @KevinHart4Real would take home the 🏆 Congratulations on your win! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/I7udeWVSaA — E! People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 11, 2019

“First and foremost I want to thank God because I don’t have to be here, being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more — appreciate the things that really matter, family. I wanna thank my wife and my kids … I want to thank you all for being there for me during my difficult time,” Kevin Hart said.

On Sept. 1, Hart was injured in Malibu, California when a friend who was driving his car lost control and crashed.

He had to undergo emergency back surgery.

Pink was also honored with a People’s Choice award. She received the People’s Champion of 2019.

Backstage with The People's Champion of 2019 @Pink. She had a special message for all of you ❤️ #PCAs pic.twitter.com/G0Pvzwy8EF — E! People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 11, 2019

“I grew up in a family of activists and I know that one person can make a difference,” she said on stage. “You feel like your life doesn’t matter, get involved. I don’t care about your politics, I care about your kids. Kindness today is an act of rebellion … there is a planet that needs help. Stop fighting each other and help each other.”