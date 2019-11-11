PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In an effort to include and entertain all fans, the Flyers have announced the addition of a sensory-friendly lounge that will be open for fans during a select home game each month. The Wells Fargo Center’s Hall of Fame Room will be converted into a sensory-friendly lounge for the select games.

“The Flyers and Wells Fargo Center strive to create an inclusive entertainment experience so that every guest that walks through our doors feels welcome no matter their tastes, preferences or needs,” said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations, Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center.

“This lounge ensures that our sensory-sensitive guests feel comfortable and can enjoy a Flyers game, while still having a quiet space to go if the game-time action gets too overwhelming.”

The lounge will include noise-canceling headphones, beanbag chairs, coloring books Playdough and family-friendly games. Lullaby, a service companion dog trained to assist those with autism, will also be in the lounge during the select games.

The game will be streamed on TVs in the lounge so fans don’t miss a bit of the action.

The sensory-friendly lounge will be open during the following games:

Wednesday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. – vs. Washington Capitals

– vs. Washington Capitals Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m. – vs. Arizona Coyotes

– vs. Arizona Coyotes Monday, January 13 at 7:00 p.m. – vs. Boston Bruins

– vs. Boston Bruins Monday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. – vs. Florida Panthers

– vs. Florida Panthers Tuesday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m. – vs. St. Louis Blues

– vs. St. Louis Blues Thursday, April 2 at 7:00 p.m. – vs. Nashville Predators

Fans wishing to use the lounge can visit Guest Sevices to receive a wristband that will grant them access.

In years past, the Hall of Fame Room was converted into a sensory-friendly lounge only during the team’s Autism Awareness Night.