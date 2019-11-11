Comments
WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews are battling a blaze at a home in Cheltenham Township. Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Mellon Road in Wyncote for a fire just after 8 a.m.
Crews are working to place the fire under control.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.
There are no reports of injuries.
It’s unclear how the fire started at this time.
