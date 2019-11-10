PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some 10,000 people took part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday morning. The walk kicked off at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.
Organizers say it’s the largest walk in the country to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
Gwynne Johnson volunteered at Sunday’s event to remember her father, who died from the disease.
“When people come in, they grab a flower that is a different color. We have four different colors in relation to their association with Alzheimer’s disease,” Johnson said. “Right before the walk kicks off everyone holds their flower up, they spin in the wind and we start walking.”
Organizers say Alzheimer’s disease kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
Proceeds from Sunday’s event will go toward research, care and support.
